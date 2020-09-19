Punjab allows opening of higher education institutes

As per the orders, online distance learning will continue to be permitted and encouraged, but schools, colleges and coaching centres will remain closed.

By | Published: 7:13 pm

Chandigarh: The Punjab government on Saturday allowed the opening of higher education institutions for Ph.D. scholars and postgraduate students of technical and professional programmes requiring laboratories and experimental works from September 21.

However, schools, colleges and coaching centres will continue to remain closed. According to a detailed guideline, open-air theatres will be allowed to function with strict adherence to social distancing norms.

Cinema halls, swimming pools, entertainment parks, theatres and similar places would, however, continue to remain closed.

As per the orders, online distance learning will continue to be permitted and encouraged, but schools, colleges and coaching centres will remain closed.

Fifty percent of the teaching and non-teaching staff would be allowed to attend schools at a time for online teaching and tele counselling and related work in areas outside the containment zones.