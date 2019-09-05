Punjab factory blast: Protest against govt, forensic team arrives at blast site

By | Published: 5:25 pm

Gurdaspur: Protest erupted in Punjab’s Gurdaspur area on Thursday following the loss of lives in the Batala firecracker factory explosion which took the lives of at least 23 people.

Protestors gathered outside District Collector’s (DC) office raised slogans against the government. Large number of police personnel was deployed to maintain law and order in the area.

Earlier in the day, a team of forensic experts reached the blast spot for conducting an investigation.

At least 23 people have lost their lives in a blast that occurred at a firecracker factory in Punjab’s Batala city on Wednesday.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Opinder Singh said, “Presently there are 18 people who have suffered injuries and undergoing treatment in the hospital while 23 people have lost their lives.”

Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh has ordered a magisterial inquiry in the accident and announced an ex-gratia grant of Rs 2 lakh for the kin of the deceased and Rs 50,000 for the seven severely injured, who were referred to Amritsar Medical College. He has announced Rs 25,000 for those with minor injuries.

President Ram Nath Kovind, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi have expressed their condolences on the death of workers in the explosion.