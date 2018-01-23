Punjab government to emulate TSWREIS model

By | Published: 10:01 pm

Hyderabad: Impressed by the quality and free holistic education being provided in the Telangana Social Welfare Residential Schools, the Punjab government is keen on to emulate the model in their State.

To this effect, a high profile team led by Punjab Social Welfare Department, Director SC Special Component Plan, Ripu Daman Singh visited the Telangana Social Welfare Residential School, Gowlidoddi and Gowlidoddi IIT Academy here on Tuesday.

The visiting team was impressed with the different curricular and extra-curricular activities being implemented by the Telangana Social Welfare Residential Educational Institutions Society (TSWREIS) for poor children.

The Telangana residential model of education is the best in the country, and the Punjab government is keen on emulating the model, Ripu Singh said.

He appreciated the Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao for his vision for the holistic development of marginalized communities.

During the visit, the team members also held meeting with TSWREIS, Secretary, Dr. RS Praveen Kumar and SC Development Department (SCDD), Director, P Karunakar.

The TSWREIS Secretary and SCDD Director briefed the team about various schemes and programmes being implemented for the welfare of scheduled caste communities.

Dr. Praveen Kumar said informed the team that close to eight lakh poor children will study in residential schools by 2020 under the KG-PG free education mission.

He said the State government was planning to spend more than Rs.15,000 crore in the coming years to give a major push to residential schools.