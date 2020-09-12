Punjab National Bank distributes safety kits

Hyderabad: Punjab National Bank, Hyderabad zone, distributed Covid-19 safety kits in all the districts in Telangana, Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka. The bank also honoured with citation and felicitated the family of Col Santosh Babu who sacrificed his life in safeguarding the country.
The PNB has also taken the joint-pledge with State government to fight against Covid-19. On behalf of the customers, contribution of Rs 5 is given by bank for every digital transaction to the ‘PM Cares Fund’.
“PNB’s vision is to create value for all the customers, investors and employees and to position bank as the ‘Most preferred bank for customers’ and ‘Best place to work’ for employees”, a press release said.
