Punjab National Bank pledges to fight pandemic

Published: 10:05 pm

Hyderabad: Punjab National Bank on Thursday jointly-pledged with the Department of Social Welfare, Government of Telangana, to fight against the of Covid-19 pandemic.

As the 2nd largest public sector bank in the country and its credo of corporate social responsibility (CSR), the bank organised a programme here to sensitise the field functionaries and distribute Covid kits, said Ashutosh Choudhury, GM & Zonal Manager-South (AP TS & Karnataka).

To motivate and encourage local talent, the bank across the country, is felicitating students from government schools, who have passed Board Exams of Class X & XII, six students- Y Likitha, N Suguna, N Parimala, S Usha Sri, G Rajeswari and V Babu from ZPHS, were felicitated with bank awards.

