Punjab police praises Hyderabad cops for tech advances

By | Published: 12:36 am

Hyderabad: The technological initiatives of the Hyderbabd city police came in for special appreciation from the Punjab police on Wednesday. A three-member delegation of the Punjab police, comprising Additional DGP (IT) Kuldeep Singh, Deputy Inspector General (IT) Pradeep Kumar Yadav and SSP of Punjab Vikram Jeet Duggal, visited the Command and Control Centre at the CP’s Office at Basheerbagh.

They inspected the centre with city Police Commissioner Anjani Kumar briefing them about the various technological initiatives including facial recognition, e-challan section, real time monitoring for traffic management and crime prevention through the Command and Control Centre and other initiatives. The delegation lauded the city police for utilizing technology for better policing, traffic management and crime control.

