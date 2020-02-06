Punjab: Suspected coronavirus patient admitted to hospital in Amritsar

By | Published: 7:54 pm

Amritsar: A suspected patient of coronavirus was admitted in an isolation ward in Amritsar based hospital on Thursday. Acknowledging this as the first case of Coronavirus in Amritsar, Deputy Commissioner Shiv Dhullar Singh Dhillon, said, “Health officers have taken preventive measures. Suspects are put in isolation and their samples have been taken”.

Amid coronavirus outbreak, health screening of passengers coming from China is being undertaken at major airports in India.

