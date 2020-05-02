Purchase paddy from farmers despite moist content: Uttam

By | Published: 9:34 pm

Nalgonda: Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) president and Nalgonda MP N Uttam Kumar Reddy on Saturday urged the State government to purchase paddy crop from farmers without the condition of moisture content percentage. Speaking to the media after visiting an IKP paddy procurement centre at Kothapally in Nalgonda mandal, he alleged that the State government had failed to provide the required gunny bags and tarpaulin covers to PACS and IKP paddy procurement centres in the State.

He also alleged that majority of the gunny bags supplied to the paddy procurement centres were damaged, causing delay in procurement and shifting of paddy to the rice mills.

The State Congress chief wondered as to why the State government was not making arrangements to supply adequate gunny bags to the procurement centres based on the estimated paddy production of the Yasangi crop season. The paddy brought by farmers to the procurement centres was also damaged in the sudden rains, he said. The farmers were forced to stay three to four days at paddy procurement centres to sell their crop due to the failure of the State government to take required measures, he alleged, and added that Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao will come to know of the ground realities if he visited IKP centres and interacted with the farmers. District Congress Committee (DCC) president Shanker Naik and other party leaders were also present.

