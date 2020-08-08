Purchase RERA-approved properties

By | Published: 12:11 am

Hyderabad: Transactions related to undivided share of land pose risks to investors. To address these issues, the Confederation of Real Estate Developers Association of India (CREDAI) Hyderabad leadership team led by P Rama Krishna Rao, president, V Rajashekar Reddy, general secretary, along with the managing committee members have initiated a campaign to caution the customers on such deals.

In the purchase of undivided share of land (UDSL) for an apartment or commercial use, Credai Hyderabad States, typically the builder enters into an MoU with the purchaser with conditions of the purchase, the time for delivery of the property and other aspects. The agreement is done as a group of buyers for the undivided share of land or purchased by the buyer. After this, the sale consideration is paid to the owner of the land. After the execution of the sale deed, the purchaser executes a development agreement-cum-general power of attorney in favour of the builder. The purchaser then entrusts the UDSL purchased by him pursuant to the sale deed in favour of the builder.

Risks for investors

Builder agrees to construct the project and allot the apartment or commercial space which was originally agreed to be sold by the builder to the purchaser. In this kind of a transaction, the property is sold much below the market price. Such amounts may not be enough to construct and deliver the building – putting the investor’s money at high risk.

Other risks include that the transaction exposes the purchaser (of UDSL) to the builder’s performance risk of completing the project. If the builder fails to complete the project during the stipulated period, the purchaser would not be able to transfer his UDSL or the apartment or commercial space to any other party. Another important aspect is that in the purchase of UDSL, the purchaser is deemed to be a ‘promoter’ under RERA and be liable to financial risks and other liabilities laid down by the Act, regarding builder default in project delivery.

TS RERA protection

P Ramakrishna Rao, president, Credai Hyderabad said, “All real estate under-construction or new projects, whose building permissions are approved on or after January 1, 2017, and is constructed on more than 500 sq mts of land including more than six units are liable to follow Telangana RERA rules. Buyers should be alert and ensure they purchase the TS RERA registered projects. This will safeguard the hard-earned finances of the home buyers.”

Adding to this, V Rajashekar Reddy, general secretary, Credai Hyderabad said, “A RERA-approved Sale Process will provide full validity of land values for buying and have approval from relevant government bodies like GHMC/HMDA/DTCP, which can be easily verified. For RERA registered projects sale is solicited properly in a structured process and protected under different clauses of RERA.”

Registration with TS-RERA mandates developers to provide relevant information regarding property like promoter’s details, sanction plans, and approval, the total number of units and their carpet area, etc. This ensures developers have all the statutory approval and are accountable for what they commit. Implementation of RERA has stopped indiscriminate launches by developers and ensures that all approval is in place before any big project launch, Credai Hyderabad points out.

Amount paid by the buyer will be protected by RERA act as a certain portion of the amount is credited in a separate bank which the builders are liable to use for construction of the project. Only approved RERA Act Telangana projects get registration search numbers and are allowed to market their project. In the case of delay in the project, developers are liable to pay an interest rate of two per cent above SBI’s marginal cost of lending rate to the buyer.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .