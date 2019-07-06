Puri gets late, chef throws hot oil on angry customer’s face in Hyderabad

By | Published: 4:12 pm 6:38 pm

Hyderabad: A hungry customer, who questioned the delay in getting the plate of ‘puri’ that he had ordered for, was in for some ‘hot’ treatment with the chef, irritated by the former’s questioning, throwing boiling oil on his face.

The incident happened at Hotel Harmain in Chandrayangutta on Friday. According to the police, the victim, Mohammed Bin Bakshadi, a businessman from Hashamabad in Chandrayangutta, suffered severe burns on his face.

Bakshadi had gone to the hotel and ordered a plate of ‘puri’. After waiting for around 15 minutes, he enquired about the delay and allegedly shouted at the waiter.

“He also shouted at the manager and the cook Jahangir for the delay. Jahangir then picked up an argument with Bakshadi for abusing him in vulgar language. In the heat of the argument, Jahangir took boiling oil from the pan and threw it on the latter’s face. He was rushed to a private hospital and is undergoing treatment,” Chandrayangutta Inspector G Koteshwar Rao said.

Based on a complaint, the police have registered a case under Section 325 (voluntarily causing grievous hurt) of the Indian Penal Code and are investigating.

