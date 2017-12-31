Puri’s ‘Hug’ is an enlightening one

By | Published: 12:47 pm

Ace director Puri Jagannadh’s first international short film ‘Hug’ was unveiled on Sunday. The short film depicts the importance of trees in the nature and its relation with the humans.

Eye catching visuals and background score by Sandeep Chowta elevates the short film. Voiceover by Katerina Trivenko is another plus.

The 3.35 minute long ‘Hug’ was filmed in Portugal during the shoot of ‘Paisa Vasool’.

Responding on the short film, filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma suggested Puri to “make more films like this” and also said, “An extremely heart touching, thought provoking and guilt inducing venture. You deserve a million hugs for making ‘Hug’,” in his Facebook post.

