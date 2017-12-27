Puri Jagannadh’s ‘Hug’ on Dec 31

By | Published: 5:08 pm

Director Puri Jagannadh, who is known for his fast track filmmaking style has surprised everyone by announcing his short film ‘Hug’. The maker has also unveiled its concept poster triggering interesting discussions on social media.

Reportedly, ‘Hug’ is going to be a message oriented short film, revolving around environmental issues, with the duration over four minutes. Apparently, it has been shot in Portugal during the shooting of his previous directorial outing ‘Paisa Vasool’.

According to an announcement by the makers on Christmas day, ‘Hug’ will be unveiled on December 31. The short film, which has Isabella as the lead, features the music of Sandeep Chowta.