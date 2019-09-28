Puri’s birthday gift to aspiring filmmakers

By | Published: 8:28 pm

It was good to watch Puri Jagannadh’s discretion to extend a helping hand to those jobless, struggling for a foothold in the craft of direction in the film industry. At the instance of his business partner, Charmme, Puri Jagannadh demonstrated a gesture of kindness through an initiative titled ‘Helping Hand’ on the eve of his birthday on Saturday with financial aid to 30 members from the department of direction who have been travelling with him for so long.

Charmme, who carried the onus of distributing the cheques, said that they were in a deplorable financial distress before iSmart Shankar and it was literally hero Ram who extended his helping hand to them by signing the film without probing much into details of the script.

She also thanked the set of seniors who helped her choose the list of people to be helped.Actor Uttej praised Charmme for her decision to assist financially and recollected his moments with Puri in their formative years.

The beneficiaries expressed gratitude towards Charmi and Puri. Senior journalist Prabhu quoted legendary director Dasari Narayana Rao’s statement which said that Puri would be his successor to carry out charity for the needy. “I expect Puri to follow in the footsteps of Dasari and stand as the benefactor for those who get inured to suffering and struggle,” Prabhu added.

