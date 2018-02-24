HMDA official booked in DA case took shelter in Kerala

By | Published: 12:55 am

Hyderabad: The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) on Friday took into custody Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA) Director (Planning) K Purushottam Reddy, who surrendered before the special court for ACB cases a few days ago.

Reddy, officials have found, had taken shelter in Kerala after a disproportionate assets (DA) case was booked against him.

The court granted six days of police custody of Purushottam Reddy on Thursday. Purushottam Reddy was suspended after the ACB booked a case against him under the provisions of Prevention of Corruption (PC) Act. He along with his brother-in-law Srinivas Reddy, who was also arrested in the same case, had locked their houses in Banjara Hills and Sanjeeva Reddy Nagar respectively after the DA case.

With no one in the residences to enable searches, ACB officials had affixed notices on houses. A few days after the ACB requested the Bureau of Immigration (BoI) in New Delhi to issue a Look Out Circular (LOC) at all immigration check posts in the country against him, Purushottam Reddy accompanied by an advocate surrendered before the court.

During the custody, the ACB officials are focusing on collecting information on how Purushottam Reddy managed to escape to Kerala and the number of properties he owned in the city and elsewhere in the State, his benamis and other details.

The ACB had earlier arrested his relative Nishanth Reddy and benami Yadava Reddy.