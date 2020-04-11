Purview of emergency provisions

Published: 11th Apr 2020 12:10 am 10:49 pm

The Prime Minister’s expression of a “social emergency” is not a part of the lingua franca but like so many other inventions with time, the expression (and probably as respect for the source!) has been accepted. Viewed against the backdrop of the present socio-economic scenario, more questions and rumours than answers and truth are gaining currency and even more sadly acceptance.

While political scientists and human rights activists are divided on the right to life qua human rights and if there be a conflict between the two which shall prevail, there is little doubt that there is a common agreement that governments are empowered, nay have a duty to zealously safeguard the right to life.

Article 21 of the Constitution provides for two limbs couched together and as inseparable: right to life and liberty. One without the other is meaningless. Doubtlessly most actions fall under this cloud and thus muster social acceptance.

Constitutional Niceties

Given Corona Times, we are in no position to talk constitutional niceties and are in a rush to combat the ever-strengthening virus. A study on The Right to Development in International Law, edited by Subrata Roy Chowdhury, Erik MG Denters and Paul JIM de Waart, takes a more practical look at the larger issue. With reference inter alia to the Oxford Dictionary, the authors state: “The term emergency connotes a sudden, urgent, usually unforeseen event or situation, which requires an immediate action, often, without having time for prior reflection and consideration.”

Reference is also made to the Paris minimum standards of Human Rights, the European, American and ICC conventions are not on the same page.

Bad Memory

There is no denying that India like many other parts of the globe finds itself threatened by a killer virus. As men of science grapple with a possible solution, the virus is making merry with its victims. Intellectuals of various hues have answers and solutions aplenty.

However, the problem with the world is that the intelligent people are full of doubts, while the stupid ones are full of confidence. Talk is gaining currency not just at WhatsApp University and but also other social media platforms of the Central government toying with the idea of imposing a “health emergency”. The word emergency is a near cuss word for those who respect democracy and human rights. The 1975 nightmare continues to haunt and is a nice gym to practise on constitutional issues.

No Provision

The Indian Constitution does not provide for a “health emergency” or “social emergency” in contradistinction to political and financial emergency. Chapter XVIII of our Constitution provides for two kinds, nay three kinds of emergencies:

Article 352 empowers the President on satisfaction of existence of a grave emergency “whereby the security of India or any part thereof is threatened whether by war or external aggression or armed rebellion” then declare the same and thus proclaim a state of emergency. The cited example is the famous bathtub signature of President Fakhruddin Ali Ahmed in 1975. The second kind is what in public perception is known and often used/misused/abused as President’s Rule is States.

The only other species envisaged under the paramount parchment is a Financial emergency under Article 360 of the Constitution. This proclamation is again at the doorstep of the President (and obviously on the aid and advice of the Cabinet). The “satisfaction” here is that “a situation has arisen whereby the financial stability or credit of India or of any part of the territory thereof is threatened”. It is a moot question as to whether any situation that is alarming with financial implications can fall into this basket. If this is conceived, then the dangers it augurs are not for now to state.

From a mere reading of the Constitution, it is thus clear that “emergency” as is understood by the constitutional wordsmiths and purists does not offer a path ahead for the government in the present context. The law makers must thus invent or make new laws.

Epidemic Diseases Act

Surely as is obvious, the Indian government is hesitant to issue a proclamation of emergency under the Constitution since it does not answer the tests stated hitherto. Given the health scenario across the country and also the globe, the State government has issued orders in exercise of powers under The Epidemic Diseases Act, 1897, which has as its object “better prevention of the spread of dangerous epidemic disease”. The said Act applies to the whole of India.

This empowers the State government on being satisfied that the State or any part is threatened with an outbreak of any dangerous epidemic disease, the State Government (may) prescribe such temporary regulations to be observed by the public or by any person or class of persons as it shall deem necessary to prevent the outbreak of such disease or the spread thereof, and may determine in what manner and by whom any expenses incurred (including compensation if any) shall be defrayed. A similar power under the said Act also lies with the Central government. It may well be this Act that the Central government will take recourse to.

A government at the end of the day is cast with the power to administer and do so within the parameters of the Constitution. An omnibus power as contained in statutes is advisedly not vested in the government. It is thus clear that what the government cannot do in its constitutional garb, can for the day borrow from its statutory wardrobe and hope for the best and for the eradication of the deadly virus.

The governments at the Centre and in the State have the luxury of a huge mandate and the continuing support of the people. This gives them space. This also cautions them that such unstinted power comes with a huge responsibility. That responsibility is on test.

(The author is a designated Senior Advocate)

