Pushpan Sports Academy clinch gold at Malka Lakshmi Memorial Tourney

Hyderabad: Pushpan Sports Academy (PSA) clinched gold in both U-16 boys and girls categories at the Malka Lakshmi Memorial Tournament at the Pallavi International School, Gandipet recently.

In the final, Pushpan Sports Academy boys team thrashed Kotla Vijay Bashar Reddy (KVBR) 23-14 while the girls team crushed Tighten Academy 30-10 to clinch the top honours.

N Ashwin Reddy of PSA emerged as the best performer of the tournament.

Results: Final: Boys: Pushpan Sports Academy bt Kotla Vijay Bashar Reddy 23-14; Girls: Pushpan Sports Academy bt Tighten Academy 30-10.

