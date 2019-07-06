Put on your Gucci shoes!

By | Published: 10:08 pm

Recently, Italian luxury brand Gucci teamed up with tech partner Waanaby to launch the ‘Try On’, a groundbreaking AR function that allows people to virtually ‘try-on’ one of its Ace sneakers a simple push of a button.

To buy a shoe, a person using the iOS Gucci app can pick the Ace sneakers of their choice and point their phone’s camera at their feet, after which they’re prompted to try the shoes on virtually.

Additionally, a built-in photo feature lets people capture themselves “wearing” the models that speak to them and share their snaps on social media.