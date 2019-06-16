Put on pounds, the healthy way

By | Published: 7:38 pm

For all those who genuinely wear thin over the weekend, here are some supplies to stock up to ensure you consume enough calories in a day.

Nut and seed butters

Peanut butter, almond and sesame pastes all have one thing in common, nutritious fat content. However, the key to healthy weight gain is to try and consume them more in their unprocessed, natural form, limiting the amounts of sugar and sodium in it.

Best way to eat: Mix into foods, blend into smoothies or spread it on rotis or toast.

Plant-based oils

Plant-based oils like olive and mustard are a great source of healthy fats. Whether you cook a bowl of hearty pasta or some flavoursome pulihora, these oils elevate the level of edibility with no extra effort.

Best way to eat: Use oils to sauté or roast vegetables, eggs with

Butter fruit

Avocados, better known to the fruit juice lovers as butter fruits, are answers to mankind’s eternal search for dairy-free butter. Sworn by vegans for its ability to turn any dish tasty, the humble avocado is loaded with healthy fats and is actually a fruit.

Best way to eat: The healthy dupe for mayonnaise can also make an impressive dip or topping.

Curd

High in protein, homemade curd is any day better for those protein cravings. Get the full fat variety and reap its full benefits. Taste wise, the curd will add a creamy, buttery richness to your otherwise boring salads or kadhis.

Best way to eat: Blend in smoothies, make a refreshing dip or eat with fruits

Butter, cheese

This high fat platter is great to make protein-deficient kids get the required daily content in their diet, thanks to their child-friendly taste. These savoury slices of goodness, however, come with one disadvantage – high sodium content.

Best way to eat: Add to breads, pasta; really anywhere, but in moderation.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter