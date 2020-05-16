Put project on hold, Centre to Andhra Pradesh

By | Published: 10:01 pm

Hyderabad: Giving fillip to the argument of Telangana that the Andhra Pradesh government’s move to lift 3 tmc of the Krishna water from the Srisailam reservoir would adversely impact vast tracts of land and people in the young State, Union Minister for Jal Shakti Gajendra Singh Shekhawat directed the neighbouring State to keep its plans in abeyance till the issue was sorted out.

The Union Minister has called for a meeting of the Krishna River Management Board (KRMB) to technically examine the detailed project report (DPR) of the new projects proposed by the AP government to draw water from the Srisailam reservoir on the Krishna. The AP government has recently granted administrative sanction to lift 3 tmc of water from the Srisailam reservoir near Pothireddypadu.

In a reply to BJP Telangana president and Karimnagar MP Bandi Sanjay Kumar, the Union Minister said he had the matter examined by the Ministry and directed that a meeting of the KRMB be convened immediately to technically examine the DPRs of these projects to see if they were as per the provisions mentioned regarding the management of the Krishna waters in the Andhra Pradesh Reorganization Act 2014. “Until then, the KRMB is directed to ask AP to stop proceeding further on these projects,” he wrote.

The Minister also directed officials of the Ministry to immediately call for a meeting of the Apex Council to discuss about the issue and also other matters pertaining to the utilization of the Krishna waters by both the States. Chief Ministers of both the States and the Union Minister for Jal Shakti are members of the council.

Telangana stands ground

The Telangana government made a complaint to the KRMB, the competent authority to stop the sibling State from taking further action on its Government Order 203, dated May 5, 2020, through a letter by Dr Rajat Kumar, Principal Secretary, Irrigation and Command Area Development, on May 12.

In fact, the State also submitted to the board about the intentions of the AP government based on the proceedings in the State Assembly and also newspaper reports. The Telangana Engineer-in-Chief, Irrigation, wrote to the KRMB on January 29 this year requesting it to advise AP not to take new projects without appraisal and recommendation by the board. However, the AP government did not respond to the letter sent by the board.

Meanwhile, the AP government accorded an administrative approval for Rayalaseema Pumping System to lift 3 tmc from Sangameswaram to the Srisailam Main Canal, 4 km from Pothireddypadu Head Regulator at a cost of Rs 3,889 crore, upgradation of Head Regulator at Rs 570.55 crore, lining of canals Rs 981.93 crore, construction of additional infill regulator Rs 38.70 crore and lining of right bank canal at Rs 1,564.88 crore, totalling

Rs 7,045.06 crore.

Following the latest compliant by the Telangana government, Harikesh Meena, KRMB Member, on Friday wrote to the AP government to submit the DPR of the project for examination. The board was categorical in saying that the no new projects could be taken up by either State without obtaining sanction from the Apex Council on river water resources.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .