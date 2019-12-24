Put Sadarmat, Korata-Chanaka works in fast lane: Smitha Sabharwal

By | Published: 8:42 pm

Nirmal: Special Secretary to Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) Smitha Sabharwal on Tuesday instructed officials to expedite work on the Sadarmat barrage being built across the Godavari at Ponkal village in Mamada mandal.

She first had an aerial view of the works before visiting the field and reviewing the progress. She was joined by Endowments Minister Indrakaran Reddy and ZP chairperson K Vijaya Laxmi.

Smitha enquired engineering officials about the quantum of agriculture fields to be irrigated under the barrage and also visited a photo gallery related to the works of package 27 and 28 of the Kaleshwaram project, at a guesthouse of the Engineering Department.

Superintendent Engineer Srinivas Reddy told Smitha and Indrakaran that the barrage could irrigate about 20,000 acres. The Minister said Rs 35 crore was paid towards compensation to those displaced by the project and the remaining Rs 45 crore would be given to the oustees t the earliest.

Mission Bhagiratha

Later in Nirmal Collectorate, the Special Secretary reviewed the progress of Mission Bhagiratha being executed in Nirmal, Adilabad, Mancherial and Kumram Bheem Asifabad districts. She instructed the district authorities to ensure safe drinking water to every habitation at the earliest and took stock of the progress of overhead tanks and pipelines being laid as part of the project. She asked the authorities to expedite the Kaleshwaram works. Srinivas Reddy informed her that the project would irrigate one lakh acres in Nirmal district.

Visits Korata-Chanaka project

The IAS officer also visited the site of inter-State major irrigation project Korata-Chanaka being built across Penganga river in Jainath mandal. She directed the authorities to speed up the works.

Adilabad MLA Jogu Ramanna and his counterpart from Khanapur A Rekha Naik, Mudhole legislator G Vittal Reddy, Adilabad Collector D Divya and her Nirmal counterpart M Prasanthi, Joint Collector A Bhaskar Rao, Irrigation Engineer-in-Chief Muralidhar, Rural Water Supply Engineer-in-Chief Krupakar Reddy, Superintendent of Police C Shashidhar Raju and others were present.

