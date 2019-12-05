Put suspects on speedy trial to deliver a message: Kailash Satyarthi

By | Published: 12:29 am

Hyderabad: Condemning the Shadnagar gang rape and murder, Kailash Satyarthi Children’s Foundation on Wednesday asked the State government to put the suspects on speedy trial for women’s safety and to deliver a clear message.

“The new law passed by the Parliament provides for speedy trial for justice within a timeframe. What the State government needs to do is to effectively act under the new provisions to deliver the message that any crime against women will not be tolerated and that the administration and society will take the toughest stand,” the Foundation said in a press release here.

“We urge Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao to act immediately for trial in a designated court to complete it within two months and ensure implementation of High Court and Supreme Court verdicts of speedy trial in such cases,” the release said.

