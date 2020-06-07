‘Puttapaka Telia Rumal’ gets Geographical Indication tag

By | Published: 12:10 am 11:48 pm

Hyderabad: ‘Puttapaka Telia Rumal’ has been given the Geographical Indication (GI) tag recently by the Geographical Indications registry headquartered in Chennai.

Gajam Govardhana, Nalgonda-based weaver known for his mastery over the art of Ikkat dyeing of Telia Rumal tradition and a Padma Shri awardee, filed an application for GI tag in 2017 on behalf of Puttapaka handloom cluster.

“After several phases of inspection and due verification, GI officials accepted our application and gave Telia Rumal the geographical identity on May 10,” says Govardhana, who is keeping the Telia Rumal tradition alive and providing work for 500 looms in the State.

GI is an indication used on products that have a specific geographical origin and possess qualities or a reputation that are due to that origin.

In 1975, Govardhana worked for the government-funded Weavers’ Service Centre and toured many places as part of his duty during which he came to know about the dying art of Telia.

At Chirala, in the Prakasam district of Andhra Pradesh where the craft started, the weavers had virtually stopped making Telia Rumals. He acquired skill in this dying art and took the lead to introduce this in his village.

Telia Rumal is a double Ikat weave. Going by the name, the yarn is treated with oil and the products used for the treatment of the yarn include sheep dung, castor pod ashes and oil. The treated yarn, which is used for the warp and weft is tied and dyed by predetermined geometrical design.

Each warp and weft threads are individually positioned on the loom before weaving. Traditionally only three colours – red, black and white are used in geometrical designs.

Due to modern trends, the families involved in making telia rumal are now creating dress materials, dupattas, saris, dhotis and other pieces with the same raw materials. With geographical identity, Puttapaka Telia Rumla is now acclaimed across the world and can be officially produced in a geographical area.

