Putting Hyderabad comedy on world map

“Laugher is an instant vacation,” said Milton Berle, the famous American comedian.

The city of Hyderabad has always been popular for its versatile stand-up comedians and has produced several noted stand-up comedians for years. One of them is Mirza Khairuddin Baig Jani, popular known as KB Jani, who has to his credit several hundred stage shows, television shows and Dollywood (Deccani movies) and has the credit of putting Hyderabad comedy on the world map along with other artistes of his ilk. At present, he is hosting the Hyderabadi Sitare show on Siasat TV.

The journey of Jani began in 1997 when he performed during a stage show titled Hyderabad ke Manchale, at the Prakasam Hall in Gandhi Bhavan.

“The show earned me popularity across the city and people began to recognise my talent. Our content revolved around daily life in Hyderabad and the local ‘hau nakko’ lingo. People loved the show and I started getting offers for various stage shows,” Jani said.

Next, Jani joined the ‘Master Piece Orchestra’, a popular music band in the early 2000s, where he hosted music shows and injected his popular hilarious tales to make the show lively.

The comedian received a fillip to his career when he was asked to host ETV Urdu’s popular show Time Pass Giri in 2001. “As part of the show we moved across the country and it was a live interaction with the public. We got a warm response from people in north India because Hyderabadi words like ‘kaiku’, ‘nakko’, and ‘hau’ were a hit among the locals there,” he recalled. The Great Indian Laughter Challenge on Star One was one of the best opportunities for most of the Hyderabad comedians including Jani and they got recognition.

“Of the 50 comedians who participated in the Laughter Challenge show, around 10 were from Hyderabad. It acknowledges the fact that there is a lot of talent in Hyderabad. What we await is opportunity from big platforms,” he feels.

Hyderabadi comedy received a major fillip in 2005 when the movie The Angrez was released. Later, several movies lined up. “The shift from stage comedy or stand-up comedy to movies proved to be an immense help to Hyderabadi comedy artistes. Actually, we were confined only to stage shows in India and abroad, especially in countries like the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia and a few European countries,” explained Jani.

Jani has acted in several Hyderabadi comedy movies, including Gullu Dada Returns. And he feels Hyderabadi artistes have the potential to perform in Bollywood because of their unique accent.

