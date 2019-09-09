Puvvada Ajay Kumar, first Khammam MLA to become Minister

By | Published: 11:05 pm

Khammam: MLA Puvvada Ajay Kumar who got a berth in Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao’s Cabinet as Transport Minister has got many unique feats to his credit. He is the first MLA from Khammam Assembly Constituency who became Minister since the constituency has been created six and half decades ago. He became Minister in his second term as the MLA of Khammam, a feat many of his followers cherishing the most.

Incidentally, Ajay Kumar with his victory as Khammam MLA for the second time had also broken the jinx connected to the Assembly constituency that the winning candidate always ends up in Opposition party. The party that formed the government in the State and the party affiliation of Khammam MLA always remained the opposite. But for the first time in 2018 election who won on TRS ticket and the party came to power.

A post graduate with gold medal in agriculture, Ajay Kumar joined politics in 2011 after a brief stint with grape cultivation. Making most of his father and a veteran CPI leader Puvvada Nageswar Rao’s political experience he soon established a firm place in the district politics. With his political acumen Ajay Kumar was able to defeat senior politicians like Tummala Nageswar Rao in 2014 Assembly polls and Nama Nageswar Rao in 2018 polls as they are his rivals in those elections.

‘His followers have been hopeful of Ajay Kumar getting a berth in Chandrashekar Rao’s Cabinet since he got elected for the second term. With the news of Cabinet expansion coming out we strongly believed that this time he will be in the Cabinet’ said a TRS activist R Suresh Goud.

“Ajay Kumar created a history in Khammam by both his electoral victory and by becoming Minister. We thank Chief Minister for his decision to induct Ajay Kumar into his Cabinet” TRS city wing president K Murali noted.

