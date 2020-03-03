Puvvada Ajay Kumar inaugurates parks in Khammam

By | Published: 12:40 am

Khammam: Pattana Pragathi has to continue until all the towns in the district see improvement in civic amenities, Transport Minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar said on Monday.

The Minister, accompanied by ZP Chairman L Kamal Raj, MLC B Lakshminarayana and Municipal Chairperson Monditoka Latha, inaugurated a municipal park built at a cost of Rs 20 lakh at Madhira town as part of the Pattana Pragathi programme.

He asserted that Municipal Chairperson, Commissioner and the municipal staff have to participate in the programme without fail. Ward committees have to be formed and a special officer for five wards each has to be appointed to monitor works.

Urging the residents to engage themselves actively in the programme, Ajay Kumar asked the officials to purchase mini-vans, along with tractors and trolleys, to collect garbage. Steps to build crematoriums, proper supply of water and electricity have to be taken.

He promised steps towards development of Lakaram Tank Bund in Khammam city while asking the officials to popularise the new Municipal Act. TS Seeds Corporation Chairman K Koteswar Rao, Additional Collector M Snehalatha, Municipal Commissioner Devender and others were present.

In another programme in Khammam on the same day, Ajay Kumar inaugurated a park with an open gym built with Rs 64 lakh in the 11th division of Khammam Municipal Corporation. The park was built with funds from municipal and Atal Mission for Rejuvenation and Urban Transformation (AMRUT).

Municipal Commissioner Anurag Jayanthi and others were present.

