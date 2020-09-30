Liquid oxygen plant installed at Khammam govt hospital

The LOP with the capacity of 13,000 litres was installed with an expenditure of Rs 50 lakh and was equivalent to 14,000 oxygen cylinders, said Minister Ajay Kumat

By | Published: 6:51 pm 6:52 pm

Khammam: As part of the State government’s initiative to ensure quality supply of oxygen to patients at government hospitals, a liquid oxygen plant has been installed at Khammam District Government Hospital.

Transport Minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar has inaugurated the plant at the hospital on Wednesday. The oxygen plant with the capacity of 13,000 litres was installed with an expenditure of Rs 50 lakh and was equivalent to 14,000 oxygen cylinders, he said speaking to press persons.

The minister informed that the oxygen plant set up in Khammam was the second LOT to be inaugurated after Siddipet. With the liquid oxygen could be supplied continuously to Covid-19 ward, Women and Childcare Centre and ICU at the District Hospital. In all oxygen could be supplied to 256 beds directly.

The demand for oxygen has gone up as many people were suffering from breathing problems after they were infected with the novel Coronavirus. Hence the government decided to set up oxygen plants at district hospitals in the State, Ajay Kumar noted.

He appealed to the people to approach the doctors at the government hospitals if they were suffering with symptoms of Coronavirus. The government hospitals were well equipped to treat the Covid-19 patients, he said and cautioned that those who infected with the Coronavirus should not delay in visiting the hospitals and the delay would pose a threat to their life as other organs could be infected.

“Covid-19 tests were being conducted at all PHCs and mandal level hospitals, hence the public having Covid-19 symptoms should undergo tests and there was no limit on conducting the tests,” the Minister said and added that, in anyone was tested positive for the virus they should take proper treatment by staying in home isolation or taking admission in the hospital following the suggestion of the doctors.

Ajay Kumar informed that the fatality rate of Covid-19 patients was very low in Telangana and 99.4 per cent people were recovering with proper treatment. The Minister appreciated the doctors, nurses and supporting staff for their services in treating the Covid-19 patients.

ZP Chairman L Kamalraj, SUDA Chairman B Vijay Kumar, Mayor G Papalal, his deputy B Murali, DM&HO DR. B Malathi and others were present.

Now you can get hand picked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .