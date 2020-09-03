Puvvada instructs officials to set up LRS help-desks in Khammam

Minister directed the officials to create awareness among the citizens about the ‘Telangana Regularization of Unapproved and Illegal Layout Rules, 2020’

Khammam: Transport Minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar has directed officials to set up help-desks at all municipalities in Khammam district to clear doubts regarding the Layout Regularisation Scheme (LRS).

He also instructed the officials to create awareness among the citizens about the ‘Telangana Regularization of Unapproved and Illegal Layout Rules, 2020’, which is applicable in the entire State, both urban and rural areas.

The LRS, a compulsory disclosure scheme proposed for the regularisation of all unapproved plots and layouts, was brought in for the benefit of citizens. The public could apply for the regularisation of plots and layouts within October 15 and pay the fee by January 31, 2021, Ajay Kumar said at a meeting with the officials here on Thursday.

If the owners of plots or layouts failed to regularise their lands, they would not be provided with a water supply and drainage facility, and registration of such lands would not be allowed. Building approvals also would not be granted, the Minister explained.

District Collector RV Karnan said licensed planners and surveyors would be trained on the ‘Telangana Regularization of Unapproved and Illegal Layout Rules, 2020’ to help the public to utilise the opportunity.

Minister inspects Khanapuram tank works

Later in the day, the Minister inspected the ongoing works at Khanapuram tank where a bund with park, approach road, greenery and street-lighting was being developed. He directed officials to speed up the works for its inauguration by MA&UD Minister KT Rama Rao soon.

