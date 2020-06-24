Puvvada performs Palabhishekam to CM’s portrait

By | Published: 8:07 pm

Khammam: Telangana State created a history by crediting Rs 5,294 crore as farm incentive into the bank accounts of farmers in the State on a single day under Rythu Bandhu Scheme, Transport Minister P Ajay Kumar said on Wednesday.

Using e-Kuber software, the government credited Rs 5,000 per acre into the bank accounts of 50.84 lakh farmers across the State, he said, and thanked Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao for supporting the farmers despite the crisis caused by the lockdown.

Ajay Kumar along with the farmers performed ‘Palabhishekam’ to the portrait of the Chief Minister at Regulachelaka village of Raghunathapalem mandal in Khammam district on Wednesday. Entire farming community was happy with the TRS governance, he said.

The minister inspected ongoing construction works Rythu Bandhu Vedika being built with the funds provided by the minister at Raghunathapalem mandal headquarters. The minister directed the engineering officials to speed up the works.

The vedika coming up on 4000 sqft area on Khammam-Yellandu highway would be a model and it was going to be the first one to be inaugurated in Khammam. It accommodates about 1000 farmers at a time. It would be opened for farmers in July, he added.

District Collector RV Karnan, MLC B Laxmi Narayana, Rythu Bandhu Samithi convener N Venkateswar Rao, Khammam Agriculture Market Committee Chairman B Venkat Ramana and others accompanied the minister.

