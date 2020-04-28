Puvvada’s followers distribute food and groceries to the poor in Khammam

By | Published: 9:50 pm

Khammam: During the testing times of coronavirus pandemic, it is not only politicos and elected members who are into charity work, their followers too have also been in the forefront of serving the needy.

A die-hard fan and follower of Transport Minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar, Mohammad Aman Ali has been engaged in charity work since the announcement of lockdown in Khammam. He has been distributing essential commodities kits to those affected by lockdown.

Ali, who founded Puvvada Ajay Seva Samithi some time back and runs an eatery Barbeque Zone has been donating the essential commodities kits that were named after the minister as ‘Minister Ajay Kits’.

He also distributing food packets to sanitary workers, outsourcing garden workers and electrical workers working in Khammam Municipal Corporation. “I have planned to conduct similar charity work during this Ramzan month’ Ali told Telangana Today.

The samithi members Bhadri, Vijay, Sohail, B Dinesh, Masood Farooq and others also lending their support to the cause, Ali said adding that the charity activity would continue until the end of lockdown.

Meanwhile, the officials of ITC’s Specialty Papers Division at Sarapaka in Kothagudem, Makarand, Amith Singh, Gobala Kannan have handed over a truck load of essential commodities to District Collector RV Karnan in the presence of minister Ajay Kumar on Tuesday.

Similarly, Vibrants of Kalam state women’s wing in-charge Dr. Lagadapati Hemalatha along with RPF CI K Madhusudhan has distributed groceries kits to nearly 30 auto rickshaw drivers (who paid cab fees to railway administration) and five Home Guards.

Likewise, an RPF constable Bhaskar distributed as many as 65 vegetable biryani packets to destitutes and migrant labourers on Khammam outskirts, on Tuesday.

