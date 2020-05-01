Puzzles, Mysteries and Strategy

By | Published: 1st May 2020 12:05 am 11:21 pm

Gregory Treverton, a former US National Security official, had introduced a new paradigm in management thinking on problem solving. He postulated that the first step in solving problems is to categorise them into two distinct categories – Puzzles and Mysteries.

What are Puzzles

Puzzles are problems that have definitive and in many cases a single answer. Lack of adequate information is the main hindrance to piece together a puzzle. Secondly, one needs to gather more and more relevant information and make a rational sense to solve a puzzle. Thirdly, resource constraints may delay solving the puzzle.

What are Mysteries

Mysteries, on the other hand, have no definitive answers. The answers are contingent upon scenarios and response of the people, stakeholders and the outcomes vary. Secondly, unlike a puzzle problem, a mystery problem has too much of information/data and one needs extraordinary skills to make sense of the data and design a solution. Thirdly, it is difficult to find and punish the guilty in case of non-performance in a mystery scenario.

Use Cases

Malcolm Gladwell, a bestselling author, expanded this thinking to various fields like financial crime investigation, healthcare and education. Several other management thinkers have discovered more and more use cases. It is now expanded to business and a typical business strategy has a good dose of puzzles and mysteries and execution of strategies would deliver better outcomes if one recognises the distinction between the two.

We may apply this useful framework to solutioning strategies on the double whammy that the world is facing now — Covid-19 pandemic and fast sliding economy. The pandemic has put millions of lives at risk and the serious economic lockdown that followed has heightened the misery of millions of migrant workers, daily wagers, farming community and those living on the margins.

Covid-19 Pandemic: A Puzzle

The fight against Covid-19 has definitive answers — kill the virus and flatten the infection curve and ultimately discover medicine/vaccine. One needs to gather more and more relevant information and act on it. Given this perspective, a pandemic has both the elements of a puzzle solutioning.

At a micro-level, the governments have been gathering basic information on who is infected and do contact tracing and quarantine. Faster and wider testing would give more information to act upon and contain the spread of the virus early and save lives. At the macro-level, the government has a dashboard with real-time information, analytics, and trends with geographical and demographic classification. This guides the containment strategy.

Economic destruction & revival: A Mystery

Let us look at the issue of unprecedented economic dislocation/destruction and strategies to revive growth. Unfortunately, there is no definitive answer. Is the objective directed towards avoiding recession or achieving a growth rate of 5%, 6%, 7%, 8% or 1.9%, as projected by the IMF? The outcomes are contingent upon the policy choices and response of the stakeholders and international environment.

Secondly, unlike a puzzle scenario, there is a deluge of data and reports. The real problem is to make right sense of Data Ocean. Thus the problem of economic revival has all the elements of Mystery.

Policymakers need to interpret the vast amount of data and take decisions. Look at the views/recommendations of experts. One set of experts advocate suspending prudence and going loose on fiscal and monetary policies and flood the economy with liquidity and monetary easing. Some even advocate that rating agencies shall take a pause and so shall all the rules of the game.

Another set of experts advocate that we need to maintain some degree of prudence and argue that doing otherwise will land us into problems like high inflation. Some economists/experts are so tentative that they prefer to speak in qualitative terms and advocate “Do whatever it takes to solve”. It is famously said that if we lock two economists for a while they come out with three alternative solutions. Trade bodies have their own story.

There is no dearth of economic models, theories and scenarios on either side. Ultimately, the Finance Minister and the Prime Minister have to crack this mystery and define the answers they seek and take decisions. But the caveat remains that outcomes are contingent and not definite.

Solution to Migrant Workers Problem: A Puzzle

The plight of millions of migrant labour can’t but prick our conscience. The government has acknowledged that migrants fuel the economy by carrying human capital to regions where it is needed. Some high-level committees, including the Ministry of Housing and Urban Poverty Alleviation Working Group on Migration (2017), had suggested several measures to alleviate the suffering of migrant workers.

The implementation of even simple recommendations like establishing helpline, community radio, physical migrant labour resource centres, portability of PDS, health insurance, convergence of various schemes and providing government dormitory accommodation would have alleviated at least part of their suffering and humiliation. Many are not even aware of several benefits available to them.

There is no way that dozens of workers boxed in small rooms with just one toilet can maintain social distance, much less afford sanitisers. There is no definitive data on the size and spread of migrant labour after 2011 and even this was reportedly submitted after a gap of six years.

A puzzle framework may deliver optimal results in working on solutions to solve problems of millions of migrant workers, daily wagers and those living on the margins. Active information sharing and gathering with the employers/migrants may alleviate their suffering and also address orderly business resumption.

Our problems in education, agriculture, healthcare are best solved through a puzzle framework. We should jettison the habit of cascading them as mysteries by producing tons of reports and dragging solutions over decades. Let us reclassify them as Puzzles.

A new world of Work, Learning and Home

The lockdown has been giving a great impetus to online/remote work, education, healthcare, e-commerce and even sale of fruits and vegetables from the farms. Many businesses may not be the same again in terms of both business models and operating models. This is somewhat similar to what demonetisation has done to digital payments. Pollution levels have plummeted to safe levels. Hope the government would work out strategies to retain at least part of these gains in the post Covid-19 world.

The distinction between Puzzle and Mystery is not trivial but a good solutioning framework for optimal results, be it business, social affairs and even crime investigation (financial, civil or criminal). Puzzles have satisfying conclusions and mysteries not necessarily.

(The author is former Chairman of National Payments Corporation of India)

