PV Narasimha Rao a 360 degree personality says CM KCR

By | Published: 12:47 pm

Hyderabad: Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao called former Prime Minister and son of the soil PV Narasimha Rao as a multifaceted personality and said that yearlong birth centenary celebrations will reflect several angles of the great leader’s life. Addressing a selective gathering at the PV Gnana Bonomi in Necklace Road here on Sunday commemorating the birth centenary of the former Prime Minister, the Chief Minister also unveiled a series of programmes and activities to highlight every single aspect of PV Narasimha Rao in befitting manner.

“To undertake reforms in every field that he has been entrusted with, one requires conviction and knowledge. Whatever subject he was entrusted with he took bold decisions and introduced reforms. His reforms with regard to land rights, education and economic policies have shaped the country’s future. The fruits of the economic reforms introduced by him are being enjoyed by later generations,” the Chief Minister said.

Calling upon the celebration committee to highlight the “ 360 degree personality “ of the most believed son of Telangana during the yearlong worldwide celebrations, the Chief Minister said that the state cabinet and Assembly will move a resolution demanding Bharat Rant to PV. “I personally will take a delegation to Prime Minister and request him to honour PV Narasimha Rao by according him Bharat Ratna,” he said. He also agreed to the suggestion of requesting center to rename Hyderabad central university after Narasimha Rao.

“We will keep the committee open ended so that many more people who have knowledge about PV Narasimha Rao can join and contribute. We will reprint his earlier written books and I am directing the State Sahitya Academy to take up publication of his unpublished work,” Chandrashekhar Rao said adding that the books must be available for reference in all major universities of the country. Chief Minister said that State government will establish a foundation in Kakatiya University to study the economic reforms brought by the multitalented leader.

He further said that five bronze statues of PV Narasimha Rao will be erected in Karimnagar, Warangal, Vangara, Hyderabad and in Telangana Bhavan in New Delhi. He said a portrait of the former PM will be placed in State Assembly and efforts will be made to see that Parliament also has a portrait of the former PM along with other former Prime Ministers of the country. He announced the concluding ceremony on June 28 of 2021 will be a grand scale with not less than one lakh audience.

Earlier, Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao offered floral tributes to the portrait of PV Narasimha Rao. Minister for IT and Industries KT Rama Rao, Assembly Speaker Pocharam Srinivas Reddy, Celebration committee chairman K Keshava Rao, TPCC Chief N Uttam Kumar Reddy, CPI Secretary Chada Venkat Reddy, and family members of the former Prime Minister were also present. Later all religious prayers were offered. The State government is organising a series of programmes all through the year all around the world to rekindle the legacy of the son of the soil.

Live: Birth centenary celebrations of former Prime Minister #PVNarasimhaRao at the PV memorial Jnanabhoomi https://t.co/BfVxZ2gYAs — Telangana CMO (@TelanganaCMO) June 28, 2020

