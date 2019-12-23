PV Narasimha Rao remembered on death anniversary

By | Published: 11:49 pm

Hyderabad: Former Prime Minister PV Narasimha Rao was remembered on the 15th death anniversary of the son of the soil, on Monday. Floral tributes were offered by several Congress leaders at the PV Gyan Bhumi, the final resting place of the ninth PM of the nation, at Necklace Road. Bhajans were rendered and an ‘annadanam’ was held for the poor.

CLP leader Bhatti Vikramarka, former PCC chief Ponnala Lakshmaiah remembered the services of the departed leader to the nation and said that the guidance of PV would have been vital for the nation at this crucial juncture. At Gandhi Bhavan too, rich tributes were paid to the leader. Senior Congress leaders V Hanumanth Rao, Anjani Kumar Yadav, Kodanda Reddy and others garlanded the portrait of the former PM and offered tributes.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter