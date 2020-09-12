PV Narasimha Rao’s birth place to be developed as tourist spot

By | Published: 11:19 pm

Warangal Rural: Minister for Tourism & Culture and Archaeology V Srinivas Goud, who along with Ministers Errabelli Dayakar Rao and Satyavathi Rathod visited Laknepally village, the birth place of former Prime Minister late PV Narasimha Rao in Narsampet mandal of the district on Saturday, stated that Laknepally would be developed as a tourist place in memory of the former Prime Minister PV.

According to Surabhi Educational Society secretary and daughter of PV Narasimha Rao, Vani Dayakar Rao, her father was born at his maternal grandparents’ home at Laknepally on June 28, 1921.

“We will develop the house where PV was born as a heritage and memorial site. We need to acquire at least half-acre of the land near the house. If local MLA Peddi Sudharshan Reddy makes efforts to acquire the land, we will take up the development works at the earliest,” Srinivas Goud said and added that the memorial would be also taken up in another piece of land (one acre of the government land) at the village. “We will also develop the Laknepally tank as the mini-tank bund,” he announced.

The minister also criticized the previous governments in the United AP for neglecting PV’s birth place Laknepally village in Warangal Rural district, and his native village Vangara in Bheemadevarapally mandal in Warangal Urban district.

He reminded that the TRS government led by Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao is organizing PV centenary celebrations and also mounting pressure on the Centre to announce Bharat Ratna award to PV Narasimha Rao who ushered in development in the country by bringing the economic reforms.

Earlier, the ministers along with MP Maloth Kavitha, MLA Peddi Sudharshan Reddy, ZP Chairperson Gandra Jyothi and others laid the foundation for the construction of the BT road with an estimated cost of Rs 3.11 crore at Shivaji Nagar in Narsampet town.

They have also participated in the inauguration of the electric sub-station built at Timmampet village in Duggondi mandal in the district, and planted saplings at ‘Palle Prakruthi Vanam’ at the village.

