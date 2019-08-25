PV Sindhu becomes first Indian to win BWF World Championships

By | Published: 7:37 pm 7:38 pm

Basel: Indian shuttler PV Sindhu won the BWF World Championships title by defeating Japan’s Nozomi Okuhara in straight games by 21-7, 21-7 here on Sunday.

By winning the title, Sindhu has become the first Indian to clinch a gold medal at the World Championships.

Sindhu got off to a flying start and dominated Okuhara throughout in the first game. At one point, the points were 16-2 and Sindhu did not lose the momentum as she registered a 21-7 victory in the first game.

The second game also started on a similar note with Sindhu taking a massive lead and then winning the second game by 21-7.

The 24-year-old had entered in the final of the competition by defeating China’s Chen Yu Fei 21-7, 21-14 on Saturday.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter