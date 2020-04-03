PV Sindhu gets a surprise call from Narendra Modi

By | Sports Bureau | Published: 12:45 pm

Hyderabad: Rio Olympic silver medallist and world champion PV Sindhu got a surprise call from Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the present Coronavirus situation. “I was excited when I got the call. His interaction was very heart warming and told us about the importance of social distancing,’’ said the 24-year-old on Friday.

The Prime Minister in series of discussion has talked to a group of eminent sports persons on Coronavirus and among them was Sindhu.

Interacting with the Modi, Sindhu spoke how the virus is really getting worse. “We all should thank you sir for taking the measures and you also told we all come out and applaud the doctors and policemen, who are doing a great job.’’

Sindhu also told the prime minister that the 21-day lockdown was a very good decision “It is a very good decision where everyone of us should maintain the social distance which is very important right now. If we come out we are meeting friends, going here and there. We never know where the virus is spreading. I think this social distance will definitely will make a difference.’’

In a talk with the prime minister, Sindhu also thanked the police for their dedication. “There are always there and ensuring that everyone is at home.’’

Sindhu also spoke of the importance of sanitising the hands and one should keep washing regularly.

