PV Sindhu thrilled to watch Kousalya Krishnamurthy

World’s most celebrated badminton champion, PV Sindhu has taken some time out to watch Kousalya Krishnamurthy on Saturday.

Eulogising the film, she stated that the protagonist resembled the struggle in the early years of her sporting career. Sindhu specially appreciated the producer KS Ramarao for bringing out film like Kousalya Krishnamurthy which inspired many girls and parents alike.

“Watching this film is certainly a good experience for me. The film is all about how a helpless girl from a rural backdrop toiled to counter the hurdles in her society and rise to clinch the pride for the nation. The script also revealed the turbulent times that the community of peasants undergoes. Merging the two most vital streams into one confluence is the challenge that thrilled me,” said Sindhu.

She further added: “I wish that all the parents watch the film and seek to encourage their daughters in their field of interest. It is the most lovable film in the recent times that I have seen. Aishwarya Rajesh really gave a wonderful performance. She must have certainly gone through a rigorous practice in cricket to demonstrate such perfection.”

Former cricketer Chamundeswarinath and badminton champion Pullela Gopichand also attended the show and showered praise on the film. Filmmaker KS Ramarao thanked PV Sindhu and Pullela Gopichand for watching the film and appreciating the effort of his crew.