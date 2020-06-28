PV’s centenary celebrations held on grand scale in Karimnagar

By | Published: 8:53 pm

Karimnagar: The birth centenary of former Prime Minister PV Narasimha Rao was celebrated on a grand scale in erstwhile Karimnagar district on Sunday.

Ministers, MLAs, public representatives, Collectors, police officials and other government officials celebrated the event by paying homage and garlanding the portrait of the late leader.

BC Welfare and Civil Supplies Minister Gangula Kamalakar participated in the celebrations held in Karimangar town. Speaking on the occasion, he said people of the country should be proud of Narasimha Rao.

Describing Narasimha Rao as a reformist, he said the former Prime Minister changed the face of the country through the economic reforms. Inspired by the anti-landlords movement, he also introduced land reforms. Narasimha Rao established Navodaya schools across the country.

Though Narasimha Rao was born in Warangal district, he was brought up in Vangara of Bheemadevarapalli mandal, the Minister said, adding that a decision was taken to install a huge status of Narasimha Rao at Telangana chowk in Karimnagar town, for which the foundation stone would be laid soon.

Welfare Minister Koppula Eashwar participated in celebrations held in Peddapalli collectorate. Speaking on the occasion, Eashwar opined that people of Telangana should proud of Narasimha Rao, who had successfully led a minority government without the support of hereditary politics as well as big families.

PV paid way for the growth of the country by introducing economic reforms.

Being the Chief Minister of united Andhra Pradesh, Narasimha Rao introduced land reforms in the state and also distributed his land to poor.

So, Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao has decided to celebrate the centenary birth celebrations of PV throughout the year. Government has also decided to establish bronze statues of former PM at Delh Telangana bhavan, Hyderabad, Warangal and Karimnagar districts.

Minister instructed the collector Sikta Patnaik to prepare proposals to establish PV’s statue in Peddapalli too.

