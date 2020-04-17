Pvt accommodation for health workers being explored in Hyderabad

By | Published: 7:50 pm

Hyderabad: The State government has initiated the process of scouting for private accommodation for doctors and other healthcare workers, in case there is a spurt in cases of Covid-19 in Hyderabad.

The Health Department had indicated that in case of a sharp rise in the coronavirus cases, medical professionals would have to be recruited and provided proper accommodation here.

Moreover, the existing medical professionals like doctors, nurses and other healthcare workers who had been providing services to Covid-19 patients may have to be shifted to hotel accommodation. Such a measure could break the transmission chain between the healthcare workers and their family members. If needed, the government may have to hire hotel rooms in advance, the department had indicated.

To tackle the requirement for private accommodation, Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar constituted a three-member committee comprising Commissioner of Commercial Taxes Neetu Kumari, GHMC Commissioner Lokesh Kumar and Tourism Secretary M Raghunandan Rao.

Special Officer from Health, Medical and Family Welfare Dr A Rajsekhar Babu was appointed the liaison officer to assist the committee to ascertain the requirement of rooms. The committee will submit a report by April 20 and daily thereafter, Somesh Kumar said.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .