Pvt schools, colleges to follow State exam schedule

By | Published: 12:40 am

Hyderabad: The private school, inter and degree college managements have decided to extend all cooperation to the State Government in conducting the tenth, inter and degree examinations as per schedule.

The Joint Action Committee of managements participated in a meeting with Deputy Chief Minister and Education Minister K Srihari here on Monday. The Committee members said the managements had decided to extend all cooperation to the government to avoid any inconvenience to students and parents. Srihari assured the Joint Action Committee members that all their issues will be addressed. In 15 days a meeting will be convened with senior official and committee members to discuss the issues, said a press release.