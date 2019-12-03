PwDs to be exempted from vehicle tax: Transport Minister

By | Published: 8:44 pm 8:48 pm

Khammam: Transport Minister P Ajay Kumar informed that the State government was planning to exempt persons with disabilities from paying vehicle tax.

He was speaking at a function organised at TTDC Bhavan in Khammam commemorating International Day of Persons with Disabilities and distributed tricycles to persons with disabilities (PwDs).

Addressing the gathering, the Minister asserted that the State government is making committed efforts towards empowerment of disabled persons. Unlike any government in other States, Telangana government has been providing Rs 3,016 monthly pension to PwDs.

The measures being taken up by Telangana government has boosted the morale of the PwDs, the Minister stated while urging the societal members to support the disabled persons to live a respectable life.

District Collector RV Karnan informed that in the elections that took in recent past about 90 per cent of persons with disabilities have made use of their voting right and they were also learning about rights now.

Medical services under Arogya Sri would be extended to PwDs, he added.

ZP Chairman L Kamalraj pointed out that Telangana government has helped the disabled persons to live with self-confidence and the PwDs have to make efficient use of facilities being provided by the government.

Khammam Agriculture Market Committee Chairman M Venkata Ramana, Khammam Mayor G Papalal, Deputy Mayor B Murali Prasad, Municipal Commissioner Anurag Jayanti and others were present.

