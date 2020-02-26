Q City Hyderabad to organise Cancer Run– 2020

By | Published: 6:31 pm

Hyderabad: Q City-Hyderabad is organising a Cancer Awareness Run, “Q-City Cancer Run-2020” on February 29 at 6 am. Around 6,000 employees working at Q-City IT Park are expected to participate in the 5km Cancer Run that will start from Q City road, Financial District to ISB Road and come back.

The initiative is aimed at raising funds for cancer research and to spread awareness on cancer among employees.Dr Preethi Malla Reddy from Malla Reddy Institute of Medical Sciences will flag off the Run which will also witness an awareness session by top oncologist from Malla Reddy Cancer Institute on the benefits of early cancer screening, maintaining health and fitness, treatments available for cancer, etc.

Harry Cregan from Q City said the blight of cancer was something that touches all of our lives at some point or another. The IT Park has more than 6000 employees working for different organisations located at the campus.

