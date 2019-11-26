Qadir Ali Baig theatre festival ends on a high note

By | Published: 4:58 pm

Qadir Ali Baig Theatre Festival wowed city’s audiences yet again with another splendid array. The festival seemed to be the sum of its impressive parts, but was also resplendent in its entirety. Curated by Mohammad Ali Baig, the festival line-up featured a mix of the country’s newest and best plays over the past year.

Actor Shekhar Suman marveled at the “discerning Hyderabad audience” and said, “Qadir Ali Baig Theatre Festival is a boon for all theatre actors and I wish to come here every year now onwards.”

Nadira Babbar who brought her Footnotes of Life – Haashiye Zindagi Ke, the pick of her repertoire to the festival.

Renowned actor-director Usha Ganguli from Kolkata, who presented ‘Atmaj’, said “Coming to Qadir Ali Baig Theatre Festival feels like coming home.”

Argentinean actor Anahi Martella, who performed her play 74 Days of Autumn said “On the other side of the planet, I am receiving so much love and appreciation. It feels incredible that this marvel called theatre unites us.”

However, the pick of the Festival was unanimously the Foundation’s own premiering production, My Father – His Exalted Highness. Audiences have been seen raving about the period play. Dr Mohan Agashe, who performed in the play, remarked, “It is flattering to see such support and response to theatre festival as this, unparalleled anywhere in the country.”

Audience were heard praising the festival team for bringing the rare folk form of Tholu Bommalaata puppet theatre from Anantapur which showcased excerpts from Ramayana and Mahabharata in Telugu.

