QNet scam victim hangs himself in Hyderabad

Published: 10:23 am

Hyderabad: A 31-year-old man hanged himself to death at his house in Madhapur on Tuesday night.

It is reported that he was a victim of the QNet scam reported in the city and being investigated by the Cyberabad police.

The man, Arvind, 31, was a native of Srikakulam in Andhra Pradesh and had reportedly invested a huge sum of money in QNet. Following the scam, he lost his money and slipped into depression. On Tuesday night Arvind reportedly hanged himself to death.

The Madhapur police registered a case and shifted the body to Osmania General Hospital mortuary. The family members of Arvind were informed and they will reach the city shortly.

