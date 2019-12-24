QR code based e-ticketing launched for Hyderabad Metro

By | Published: 12:32 am 1:13 am

Hyderabad: Doing away with the practice of waiting in queue at ticket counters, the Hyderabad Metro Rail Limited (HMRL), in association with MakeMyTrip, on Monday, announced the launch of a QR code-based e-ticketing system for metro passengers. Officials said that Hyderabad Metro is the first in the country to launch the QR code-based e-ticketing system.

The QR code-based ticketing system will allow passengers to pre-book three different type of tickets — single and return journey ticket for single or two-way journey, Trip Pass and Store Value Pass. More importantly, the service will permit passengers to book six tickets in a single transaction and share those (six) QR codes with other passengers on WhatsApp.

Initially, the QR code ticketing service is available at 20 stations including Miyapur, HiTech city, Tarnaka, Secunderabad, Ameerpet, Durgam Cheruvu, Raidurg, JNTU, KPHB, Kukatpally, Dilsukh Nagar and LB Nagar among others. Efforts are on to make this service available at all the 49 stations by January 2020.

Passengers will be able to book ‘single and return Journey ticket’ and in subsequent phases, Trip Pass and Store Value Pass will be available through Make My Trip’s website and app.

Comfortable commute

After formally launching the service, HMRL Managing Director NVS Reddy said the new ticketing system is designed to make commuting comfortable to passengers who do not have to wait for tickets at the counters.

While sharing the QR codes with other passengers (in the loop of six), they will have to be careful that the codes are not shared with others as the codes are scanned and permitted to travel only once, he said.

MakeMyTrip co-founder and CEO Rajesh Magow said Metro passengers generally spend about 10 minutes in queues for tickets. “The QR code based ticketing system has been specially designed for Hyderabad Metro and officials have been working on it for the last three months,” he said.

Authorities are planning exciting offers for passengers booking their tickets using the QR code system. The CEO and MD of L&T Metro Rail Hyderabad Limited, KVB Reddy, and other senior officials were present.

