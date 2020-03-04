QS World University rankings: UoH ranked again in three subjects

By | Published: 8:26 pm

Hyderabad: The University of Hyderabad (UoH) has scored in 25 subjects and ranked in three subjects in the QS World University subject rankings for 2020. The three subjects in which UoH has secured high rankings are: Chemistry 301-350; Biological Sciences 451-500 and Physics & Astronomy 501-550.

On Wednesday, UoH Vice-Chancellor Prof Appa Rao Podile expressed his delight over the ranking and said “this rank reinforces our stature as a premier research institution, for which we have been awarded the Institution of Eminence status. It entails intensive work ahead to not only retain but improve our ranking in other subjects, with a climb across all parameters. This will help us to better serve the nation’s public through high-quality education and research”.

We have a good H-index of 145, largely contributed by publications in Biological Sciences, Chemistry and Physics supporting the ranks we have in these subjects. We strongly believe that we will have further improved H-Index soon with the present emphasis in quality of research publications”, he added.

Last year too, the UoH was ranked in the three subjects- Chemistry, Biological Sciences, Physics & Astronomy.

According to a press release by the QS, the methodology used four indicators to determine the institutions’ rankings in the subjects — academic reputation, employer reputation, citations per paper and H-Index.

To produce the rankings for the year 2020 the QS team analysed over 22 million papers, producing close to 200 million citations. A total of 1,368 institutions were ranked across 48 subjects in five subject areas, creating over 15,500 published entries.

The QS World University Rankings is a publication of university rankings, published annually by British company Quacquarelli Symonds (QS).

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter