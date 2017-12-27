Quack in Nizamabad causes more harm than the illness he treated

By | Published: 4:29 pm 4:30 pm

Nizamabad: A quack treating a mentally unsound youth, thanks to his crude ways of handling the patient, caused more harm than his real illness.

SK Izaz (20), of Nizam colony of Nizamabad, has been behaving differently during the past few days reportedly because of his mental illness. As advised by the well wishers, his family had taken him to a local quack, M D Akram.

The youth was in for a rude shock, as the quack started his treatment applying a splash of water on his face. An annoyed Izaz attacked the quack in a fit of anger and in retaliation Akram pushed his patient into fire.

Izaz, who suffered serious burns was admitted to the Nizamabad Government Hospital. His parents lodged a complaint with the police seeking action against the quack.

Further investigation is on.