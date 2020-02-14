Quadrant Resource to invest Rs 15 crore in Warangal facility

By | Published: 12:05 am 11:36 pm

Hyderabad: Quadrant Resource, a product design and development company, which will be laying foundation stone for its IT Development Center in Warangal on February 16, will be investing about Rs 15 crore in creating the facility, according to its Chief Executive Officer and President Vamshi Reddy.

The facility, that will come up in 1.5 acre, will create employment for 500 local youth. “The building will be ready in a year. In the meantime, we will start the recruitment process in about two or three months and train them. We will look to operate from a temporary process till our building is ready,” Reddy said.

For Reddy, who hails from Warangal, setting up a company there is a way to give back to the society. “It is significant as it aids in curbing migration of youth in search of jobs. There are many engineering graduates. Not all of them can move to other places for jobs. We want to take such people,” he said.

The company will spend about R 6 to 8 crore for the building and another Rs six crore or so for the infra,” Reddy said adding that recruitment will happen in phases. The building is likely to be completed by July next year.

“Key focus will be on training the youth we recruit. Many of them lack in communication and soft skills. People are willing to learn but getting that first opportunity is difficult. We want to provide this,” he said.

On a new IT ecosystem developing in Warangal, Reddy said that it will help the job seekers as there would be multiple options emerging. “Most people will not move from Hyderabad to Warangal to fill up the vacancies. This will increase the opportunities for the local youth,” he said.

The IT Tower coming up in Karimnagar, which is scheduled to be inaugurated on Feb 18, too will play a complementary role as the distance between Warangal and Karimnagar is just about 100 km or so, the CEO said adding that the company will soon visit various engineering colleges to reach out to the final year students.

“Cyient is already in the town. Mindtree is likely to come up. More will come and this will lead to improving the quality of education at the engineering colleges as the demand for manpower will rise,” he said.

For Quadrant, cloud and data services will be the key focus areas and will use the Warangal premises for product development and also offer software services. It counts Microsoft, Amazon, Google, Alaska Airlines, F5 Networks, Symetra and others among its clients.

