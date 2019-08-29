Quality Control award for TSRTC

By | Published: 12:20 am

Hyderabad: Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) was given the best organisation award for supporting quality control during 33rd Annual Convention of Quality Control Hyderabad chapter here on Thursday.

On behalf of Managing Director, TSRTC, Executive Director (Administration), T Venkateshwer Rao and Executive Director (Operations), E Yadagiri received the award from Vice-President M Venkaiah Naidu.

