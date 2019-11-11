Quality education made accessible to poor: Nalgonda MLA

By | Published: 11:18 pm

Nalgonda: Nalgonda MLA Kancharla Bhupal Reddy on Monday said that the residential schools set up by the State government have made quality education accessible to the poor people of all sections in the State.

Speaking at the National Education Day celebrations held on the occasion of birth anniversary of first Education Minister of India late Dr Maulana Abul Kalam Azad, Bhupal Reddy said that the State government was according top priority to education sector in its agenda and working with a plan to ensure all the poor students should also get quality education in residential schools on par with corporate schools. Residential schools set up for students of different castes and religions were aimed at providing facility of quality education to the poor students free of cost.

The initiatives of the Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao have completely changed the attitude of the people towards government run educational institutions. The demand for admissions into the government residential schools was more than of corporate schools, he maintained. Stating that eight acres of land was allocated for minorities’ residential school at Nalgonda, the TRS MLA assured that he would represent the Chief Minister for immediate release of funds for construction of permanent building of the school in the place.

In-charge District Collector V Chandrasekhar said that Abul Kalam Azad, who worked as Union Education Minister for 11 years, had brought reforms in Indian education system. He had laid a foundation stone for comprehensive education system in the country. In the same spirit, the State government has setup residential schools in large number, which has changed the face of education system in the State. District Minorities Welfare Officer Venkateshwarlu and others were also present on the occasion.

