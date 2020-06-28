Quality health services bringing people to govt hospitals: Jagdish Reddy

By | Published: 5:01 pm

Yadadri-Bhongir: Energy Minister G Jagdish Reddy on Sunday said the State government has developed infrastructure and improved quality of medical services in government hospitals, resulting in people avoiding private hospitals for treatment.

Inaugurating Bhagwan Mahavir Dialysis Centre on the premises of Community Health Centre at Alair, Jagdish Reddy said the efforts of Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on development of government-run hospitals – from Primary Health Centres to district government hospitals – had led to quality health care services being provided to the people. Subsequently, the general public’s confidence on government hospitals had gone up. He pointed out that the State government established Government Medical Colleges in Nalgonda and Suryapet and All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIMS) was also coming up at Bibinagar in Yadadri-Bhongir district.

Observing that cases of renal diseases were high in erstwhile Nalgonda district, he said lack of safe drinking water and fluorosis issue was also a reason for it. He accused the governments in undivided Andhra Pradesh for not making any effort to supply potable drinking water to the people in the district. Realising the gravity of the situation, the TRS government took up Mission Bhagiratha to supply safe drinking water to each and every house in the state, he said, adding that it also set up dialysis centres at district government hospitals and extending services to patients free of cost.

Stating that setting up of the dialysis centre at Alair would help kidney patients in the area who were otherwise going to Hyderabad for dialysis, he appreciated the Mahavir Jain Relief Foundation Trust for setting up dialysis centres in the State to help the poor patients.

Alair MLA and Government Whip Gongidi Sunitha said the Trust had responded positively when she requested it to set up a dialysis centre in Alair. The centre has six dialysis units that would benefit 200 kidney patients in Alair Assembly constituency. A building was also constructed at the Community health centre at a cost of Rs 30 lakhs to house the dialysis centre, she added.

MLC Alimineti Krishna Reddy and District Collector Anitha Ramachandran also attended the programme.

